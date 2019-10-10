White House official to tour New Castle plant

The White House official will visit the Ellwood Group in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A White House official in the Trump administration will visit a New Castle plant Thursday to push for revitalization of the nation’s steel industry.

Dr. Peter Navarro, White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing, will visit the Ellwood Group, which is a leading supplier of steel and steel making processes.

Ellwood Group has several locations across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, including locations in Hubbard, Ellwood City and Sharon, as well as plants in Texas, Michigan, Canada and Mexico.

Navarro sees Ellwood Group as an example of what can be done to get manufacturing in the U.S. back on track.

“The Ellwood Group really has prospered under President Trump’s Buy American policies. It has some really good ideas and wants to share with us on how we can make our Buy American programs even better, ” Navarro said.

After visiting New Castle, Navarro will head to Harrisburg and Philadelphia where he will discuss ways to rejuvenate a shipyard there.