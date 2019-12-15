White House Fruit Farms kicks off Christmas on the Farm

Live reindeer also accompanied Santa, which was a big attraction for families

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – White House Fruit Farms kicked off Christmas on the Farm Saturday morning.

Santa was a big hit as kids smiled ear to ear at the chance to meet him.

The Youngstown Connection singing group and a live band filled the farm with holiday spirit.

And if anyone still has some Christmas shopping left to do, you can find a handmade present in the gift barn.

The market is also filled with special holiday treats.