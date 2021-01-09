White House Fruit Farms excited to reopen after winter break

The market at White House Fruit Farm was busy Saturday as it welcomed customers after its annual week-long break

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – January can be a slow time for businesses after people do a lot of spending for the holiday season, but White House Fruit Farm was excited to reopen after their winter break.

Owner Debbie Pifer has been thankful for customer support throughout the difficult year of 2020. Now, she’s thankful to see them through the winter as well.

“Winter season for every business is always a little slower time, but we’re so thankful for folks who think of us during the winter season because we’re here, we’re open. We enjoy winter business a lot because it’s a lot calmer, but it’s also a lot of fun here in our market because people can browse. We’re thankful every day–every day–for our customers,” Pifer said.

She says it was great coming back the day after vacation to bright, shining faces.