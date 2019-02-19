White House Fruit Farm needs help finding stolen statue Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: White House Fruit Farm Facebook [ + - ] Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Something's amiss at White House Fruit Farm in Canfield. Owners said someone took the antique wooden statue from the front of the store last Friday night.

At this point, they're not sure if it was just a prank or something more malicious.

They are hoping customers who may have taken pictures of the statue in the past will be able to help spread the word. The statue doesn't always have a green mustache.

"We're asking that folks share photos so we all know what it looks like. Keep an eye out and ears open," Debbie Pifer said.

She hopes it will be returned -- no questions asked.

If you have any leads or a good picture of the statue, message White House Fruit Farm on Facebook. Anyone who provides the information to help the farm get the statue back will be given a monetary reward, a dozen donuts and a bushel of apples.

The iconic statue has greeted White House customers at the entrance for over 20 years.