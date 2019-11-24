White House Fruit Farm celebrates holiday season with winter gift barn

It is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again for guests to check out the winter gift barn at White House Fruit Farm.

The gift barn offers a wide selection of holiday decor, ornaments, stocking stuffers, toys and other holiday gifts.

It is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every week leading up to White House’s “Christmas on the Farm” on Dec. 14 and 15.

During Christmas on the Farm, guests can enjoy carriage and wagon rides, food, music and photos with Santa.

For more information, visit the White House Fruit Farm website.

For a list of holiday events in the Valley, click here.