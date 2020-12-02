White Claw, mask left near burglarized Boardman business

The burglary at BearCom was discovered Monday morning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating a burglary at a business on Southern Boulevard over the weekend.

According to a police report, someone used rocks to break a window at the business.

Someone stole a computer monitor and keyboard.

Officers reported finding broken glass and a cigarette lighter inside of the business.

An empty can of White Claw and a surgical mask were left near a surrounding fence that had been kicked in, the report states.

Police noted the items appeared to have been left there recently.