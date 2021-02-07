While some Valley restaurants surge with business on Super Bowl Sunday, others close early

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Commercials, football and good food — Americans spend millions on Super Bowl Sunday food and drinks every year. Several businesses in the area either had a surge of business for the game or closed early.

“We’re probably going to do three to four hundred pizzas today and over 350 pounds of wings,” said Robert Camardo, co-owner of Belleria Pizza in Struthers.

Belleria Pizza saw a steady stream of customers prepping for the game.

“It will probably be triple what we would normally do on a Sunday,” Camardo said.

They were busy selling game day favorites.

“We do a lot of pans of sausage and peppers today. That’s big. Pizza rolls, which is a pizza turnover type thing, but mostly pizza and wings,” Camardo said.

Just next door, the drive-thru convenience store One Stop Depot saw the same trend.

“Especially with beer sales. Those skyrocket on Super Bowl Sunday, and just normal things, snacks, chips, goodies people get prepared for. We probably do double. I’m already out of Miller Lite,” said Mariah Algahmee, employee at One Stop Depot.

They reap the benefits of a good neighbor.

“People will go over there, get their pizza and then on their way out, they’ll stop here to get drinks, beer, lottery, really anything,” Algahmee said. “It does bring business into the store.”

But other restaurants, like Stonebridge, closed early.

“We both closed at four o’clock. Our operation is more polished casual. We’re more of a dining establishment than we are a sports bar,” said Chook Alberini of Stonebridge Grille & Tavern.

After a busy lunch, the restaurant says things died down around three.

“And it basically tells me exactly what they’re thinking. Let the staff go home. Let them enjoy their families,” Alberini said.

But for the customers, there’s just one thing really on their mind.

“Just wings and some pizza,” said Gary Lemmo, a customer at Belleria Pizza.