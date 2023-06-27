(WKBN) – As Independence Day approaches, many people are preparing to celebrate. Before going out to stock up on fireworks, it’s important to know the rules in each community.

Although the state of Ohio changed its laws last year to allow people to set off fireworks on such holidays, some cities and towns still have the ability to create their own rules.

The state law allows consumers to discharge 1.4G fireworks on specific days: the third, fourth and fifth days of July, as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after the Fourth of July. The law allows people to set off fireworks on private property with permission from the property owner.

The following cities are operating under state law:

Campbell

East Liverpool

Girard

Hubbard

Newton Falls

Poland

Salem

Struthers

Youngstown

Below are some local communities that have added to or changed their rules for setting off fireworks.

Austintown

Austintown Township has adopted the state’s law on fireworks but has added time restrictions. Fireworks are to be set off between 4-10 p.m.

Boardman

According to Boardman Township’s website, fireworks are permitted under state law. The township also posted a message on its website asking residents to practice safety measures when lighting fireworks.

Columbiana

The city of Columbiana is limiting the areas where fireworks can be set off.

According to a city ordinance, consumer-grade fireworks cannot be set off on any municipally-owned or municipally-controlled properties. This includes Firestone Recreational Park, Firestone Cemetery, streets and sidewalks.

Niles

In addition to operating under state law, the Niles city ordinance also states that consumer-grade fireworks shall only be permitted between the hours of 4-11 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5.

Warren

The city of Warren adopted the state law and adds that if fireworks are planned for an event, the display company must submit an application for a permit to the city of Warren’s Fire Chief. The application must be turned in 30 days prior to the display date.

What are some of the rules for discharging fireworks in Ohio?

The state’s law also states that no person under the age of 18 may purchase fireworks. Commercial-grade 1.3G fireworks can only be purchased from a licensed manufacturer or licensed wholesaler.

The State Fire Marshal also has the authority to adopt rules, which you can read below:

No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.

No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, Roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

Separation distances are increased for certain types of locations such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads.