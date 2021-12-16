(WKBN) — According to the EPA, waste goes up 25% this time of year and a lot of it can be recycled.

It’s not just regular household waste, but appliances, electronics and decorations. For people who aren’t sure what to do with old appliances, they may be able to recycle them and even get paid.

“I made it like a beer drive-thru situation except for recycling where you pull in, unload and you pull out,” said Southside Recycling owner Kenny Greco.

Greco has owned the recycling business since 2014 and said his goal is to make recycling easy.

“I pay for whatever I can to get people to recycle what they can,” Greco said. “Ninety percent of your metallic items, we can find a home for.”

That includes hard-to-recycle items like strings of lights, old metal Christmas trees, the metal motor from inflatable yard decorations, laptops and computers.

“Appliances, washers, stoves, dryers, vacuum cleaners. Some older elections like VCRs that have the metal,” Greco said.

They even take TVs, which a lot of trash pick-up services are starting to refuse. But recycling the the old set will cost $2 per inch.

“None of the trash haulers take them anymore because they’ve all realized what we’ve known here for seven years, is there’s about 10 pounds of lead in every TV,” Greco said.

Best Buy has a similar e-waste program for TVs and charges about $30 each,

Mahoning County accepts TVs only certain times of year for a fee, but Trumbull County residents can recycle two TVs for free, according to its website.

In Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to throw TVs away in the trash and Best Buy in Pennsylvania does not accept TVs for recycling.

Those looking to get rid of a TV should call ahead to make sure these places are still taking these items.

“I don’t care what anyone says — you can put that in the ground and line your landfill but sooner or later it’s going to leach into the water,” Greco said.

One thing Southside Recycling doesn’t accept — catalytic converters, for fear they may be stolen.