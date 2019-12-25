Where to go for last minute shopping this Christmas

Stores open today in the Valley will almost all be national chains

(WKBN) — The term “last minute shopping” may take on a new meaning when it’s Christmas Day.

But luckily, there are still some stores open to make that possible, including some restaurants.

According to Womply, a small business software provider, 92% of local business retailers will be closed and four out of five local restaurants.

This is also the only day of the year that Walmart is closed, so keep that in mind for Christmas Day errands.

Businesses open today include: Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Family Dollar, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Burger King and Sheetz, which is giving away free coffee Christmas Day.

Keep in mind, however, that times may vary, so call ahead before going to these locations.