(WKBN) – Christmas Eve is the last opportunity to shop for everyone on your gift list.

Despite reports on supply shortages, that isn’t stopping people from heading out shopping. In fact, one RetailMeNot poll showed that 74% of shoppers were planning to shop up until the last minute.

Many stores in the Valley opened early to accommodate shoppers. Some as early as 7 a.m.

Southern Park Mall and Eastwood Mall will be closing early today.

Southern Park will close at 5 p.m. and Eastwood Mall will close at 6 p.m.

Over in Pennsylvania, the Grove City Outlet Mall opens at 10 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

With different hours for the holiday, there may be stores that do not open when the store opens. Check the mall’s website or call the store directly for store hours.