YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the holiday season, many children receive new toys and gifts. But if you have outgrown toys that you don’t know what to do with, there is a way to get rid of them and give back at the same time.

The Salvation Army accepts gently used toys from the public.

“Believe it or not there are still a lot of children out there that don’t have a lot. So even the used toys, sometimes people say, ‘Well I can just throw them away.’ But if you can share them with other children, to me, that only makes sense. Put a smile on their face,” said Major Paul Moore.

They accept toys for all ages, and Moore says they also accept clothing and household goods as well.

The toys will be given to other kids who may be in need.

Anyone interested in donating some of their older, outgrown toys can do so by stopping at their location at 1501 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

There is also a Salvation Army location in Warren, at 2680 Youngstown Road SE and one in New Castle, Pa. located at 102 Grove Street.