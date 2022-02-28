AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Everyone gets frustrated when the power goes out — no phone charging, no TV, no lights. Austintown residents were given a chance to voice their concerns at the trustees’ meeting Monday night.

“When will the problem be resolved?” said Austintown resident Veronica Fleeton.

Fleeton was one of many that voiced their concerns over the recent power outages happening in the township. About 30 residents and businesses were in attendance.

“All of us I’m sure are here for the same reasons, for the electric going out numerous times, and when that happens we have no cell phone service,” said another resident.

Trustee Steve Kent told residents he has been looking into the issue as well. As far as the overall issue with the power outages, they believe they know the cause — a transformer issue with a substation.

“If we have an old system that is really in need of repair, what do we do to get it up to speed?” said Fleeton.

Trustees tried to answer Fleeton’s questions to the best of their knowledge. However, she wishes Ohio Edison was in attendance.

Trustees informed attendees that the company couldn’t send a representative due to a scheduling conflict, but they did say they are working to resolve the complex issue and moving customers to different power lines.

“To have the board of trustees to try to explain FirstEnergy’s business is sort of unacceptable to me because they’re not qualified to do so,” said Fleeton.

Fleeton said she wants to support Ohio Edison with this issue, but she needs their support as well. She said she heard information from trustees that she wished was given to Ohio Edison customers directly.

“If you have a problem, that’s fine but tell the citizens of Austintown what the problem is, what’s your course of action, when can we expect a resolution and how can we support you in this process,” said Fleeton.

Trustees told attendees that Ohio Edison is expecting to have the issue fixed by March of this year.