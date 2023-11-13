(WKBN) – The leaves are falling from the trees, so some of your favorite holiday programming is just around the corner.

When will ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ air on WKBN 27?

You can find “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on Monday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

When will ‘Frosty the Snowman’ air on WKBN 27?

You can find “Frosty The Snowman” on Saturday, December 16 at 9 p.m., with “Frosty Returns” to follow at 9:30 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.