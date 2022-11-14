(WKBN) – Food is our fuel. Many times – fruits and vegetables are great sources for vitamins and minerals. But is it enough or do you need additional supplements in order to have optimal health?

When you are at the grocery store, there is a whole aisle dedicated to vitamins and minerals. With so many options, you may ask yourself what do I actually need? Registered dietitians have weighed in on the topic.

One from the Cleveland Clinic says despite the endless options, getting nutrients from food is sometimes better for you. For example, you can control more of what you get from eating wild fatty fish than taking fish oil.

That’s because the supplement industry is not regulated the way the food industry is. But, are there situations where a supplement may be better than food?

“Vitamin D is typically poorly absorbed through food and so a d3 supplement is more mimicking the UV rays of the sun, that’s where we get the best Vitamin D. And so, a supplement for Vitamin D is going to be recommended there,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian.

For other nutrients, dietitians recommend focusing on eating colorful foods. Kirkpatrick says you should include six different colors in your meals daily. It’s simple too. Blueberries with oatmeal and a coffee for breakfast knocks out three colors right there.

If you are unsure whether you are deficient in certain vitamins, it’s best to consult with your doctor. Speaking of supplements, new research says they may not be enough to help lower cholesterol like once claimed.

“If you have had conversations with your doctor about starting cholesterol lowering medicines, it’s probably best to continue those conversations and not resort to over-the-counter supplements which generally don’t have any great data, including in this trial, that they actually reduce cholesterol and decrease cardiovascular risk,” said Luke Laffin, MD, a cardiologist.

Doctors found that statins are just as safe as taking supplements. Furthermore, the supplements did very little to reduce cholesterol.

Experts say it is probably best to talk to your doctor about your high cholesterol concerns.