When schools starts, will kids without vaccinations be required to wear masks?

(WKBN) – There’s still another five or six weeks before the new school year begins, and at this point, it appears most districts will be offering in-person learning.

What we don’t know yet: What will those classes look like?

Will students, especially those not old enough to receive a vaccination, be required to wear masks and socially distance themselves from those around them?

“I think it’s still a question that needs answered. I mean, I know there’s lot of people asking that question as for what the school year looks like as far as masking and other changes that we’ve seen in the school year last year versus previous years,” said Dr. James Kravec of Mercy Health.

Although the FDA has still not given its emergency use authorization for children under the age of 12, Kravec is urging other kids and their teachers and staff to get vaccinated to help stop potential flare-ups once the school year starts.