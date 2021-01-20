When discussing hard topics with kids, pediatric psychologist says to be honest

During these conversations, it is important that parents also appropriately express their concerns about what is going on

(WKBN) – Tackling tough subjects with your kids can be hard, especially when they see images on TV or online.

Dr. Laura Gerak is a pediatric psychologist with Akron Children’s Hospital. She says parents need to be honest about difficult topics, whether it be the pandemic, current race issues or politics.

“Whoever raises the topic, start with, ‘How are you? Tell me how you’re feeling? Tell me what it’s like?’ If we can get out of our heads about ‘we need to say or do’ then they really guide the discussion,” she said.

Dr. Gerak added that during these conversations, it is important that parents also appropriately express their concerns about what is going on and reassure their children that they will get through these tough times.