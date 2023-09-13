WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN)- Hermitage officials are meeting with Wheatland residents on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming zoning changes.

On January 1, the Wheatland Municipal Building will become part of the City of Hermitage. The plan is to keep the building operational, have a display of Wheatland history, and use the social hall.

Under Pennsylvania law, operational businesses in Wheatland that end up under different zoning will be grandfathered and able to operate as-is.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Wheatland Borough Hall on Broadway Avenue.