NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice an increase in blast noise from the area.

Explosives will be used during training conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 147th Regiment will be conducting training exercises specifically designed for soldiers

taking the combat engineer course.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard further away than what occurs during normal

operations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during the annual

training season, which typically runs through September.

The training site is located in the Newton Falls and Ravenna areas.