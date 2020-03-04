What Youngstown State students can expect when living in ‘Campus Lofts’

"It's going to give you the hotel kind of vibes, city vibes in Youngstown," said property manager Sophia Harakal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of you have probably seen a lot of construction going on around Youngstown State University’s campus. One of the projects you can’t miss is the Campus Lofts apartment complex on the corner of Wick and Rayen avenues.

YSU has tons of new student housing, but the Campus Lofts complex is pretty unique.

“It’s going to give you the hotel kind of vibes, city vibes in Youngstown, which is pretty big, I think,” said property manager Sophia Harakal.

YSU sophomore Kali Ignat couldn’t be more excited about this new student housing option.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re building a new complex on campus and it’s near the Chipotle so it’s really cool for students,” she said.

The Campus Lofts complex has four levels with 22 different floor plans. There are 71 units and 190 beds.

The lofts have 17-foot ceilings and the standard units have 9-foot ones. Harakal said the ceiling height is needed, especially for the lofts.

“For our basic studio [it] would just be your living room, bedroom and bathroom kind of all in one open room. But then you can have the studio loft where you can go upstairs in your bedroom,” Harakal said.

Each room will have its own private staircase and its own key fob.

The complex will have a gym, study rooms and even a tanning bed.

One of the prominent features that the Campus Lofts will provide is fast internet. Harakal says as a former YSU student, she knows how important it is to have great WiFi to do projects and homework.

“The fiber optic WiFi, it’s going to be super fast and it’ll be faster than the university, so it’s going to be lightning fast,” Harakal said.

But as most people would like to know, are the prices of these units affordable?

“Our prices are around $715 and they will go up from there but we are in range with other campus apartments,” Harakal said.

Harakal says the Campus Lofts will be very convenient for students.

“I do think it’s going to be a great opportunity for some of the students living here because it’s going to be right on the edge of campus and right on the edge of downtown. So, you can have a little bit of both worlds,” Harakal said.