YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Halloween approaches, FirstEnergy is reminding the public to keep safety top of mind.

Candace Webb, manager of public safety at FirstEnergy, says Halloween has the potential to present some truly scary electrical hazards if simple precautions aren’t taken. Webb says there are several ways to keep your home spooky and safe.

First, ensure all decorations are installed safely and functioning properly. Never put decorations on or near utility equipment, and inspect each electrical cord of lights and decorations before using. Cracked, frayed or bare wires, damaged sockets or loose connections can lead to shocks.

Use the proper clips for securing decorations as staples and nails can damage electrical cords. Decorative lights should be approved by Underwriter’s Laboratory and carry a UL seal on the tag. A Red UL mark means the lights are approved for indoor or outdoor use while green UL tags indicate approval for indoor use only.

Replace traditional candles with flame-free options like flashlights or battery-operated candles. Keep flammable decorations, like cornstalks and bales of hay, away from open flames or heat sources like candles and light bulbs.

Keep a clear, well-lit path at your home for trick-or-treaters keeping walkways, steps and porches free of electrical cords or any items that may pose a hazard. Carry a flashlight or add reflective tape, LED shoelaces or glow sticks to your costume to be more visible.

Always walk in groups and use sidewalks or crosswalks whenever possible. Drivers should use extra caution and keep an eye out for children crossing the street. Know the trick-or-treat hours in your neighborhood and anticipate heavy foot traffic.

Customers are reminded to report any issues with their streetlights so they can be addressed as quickly as possible. You can call FirstEnergy at 1-888-LIGHTSS or by reporting online.

You can also learn about FirstEnergy’s “Stop. Look. Live.” safety campaign to be educated about staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment.