What you need to know to get your car ready for winter

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – October is AAA’s Car Care Month. It is a great reminder to get your car ready for the winter months.

It is good to check up on your car’s maintenance now, to avoid dealing with it when it is too late.

AAA says the most important thing you should have checked, is the car battery.

The East Central Branch was called to nearly a quarter million dead battery calls just in the last year.

“That’s a lot of dead batteries. We replaced about 60,000 and you know that’s just something that we kind of expect every year, but we want people to get ahead of it now so that you’re not waiting in the cold and you’re late to work in the middle of January because you didn’t have the battery tested when you could’ve in October,” said Public Affairs Director Jim Garrity.

You should also make sure you drive your car and not let it sit. Highway driving specifically keeps the battery healthy and running longer.

There will be a free battery check at the AAA Niles location on October 21.

AAA provides a detailed checklist for drivers. Some things you should focus on include tires and windshield wipers.

“Have somebody look at it. It’s preventative maintenance. You do it now, you don’t have to worry about it later,” said Garrity.

You can do the checks yourself, but if you want, AAA has a list a approved mechanics that meet their standards.