YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Finding a job can be a full-time job.

A recent report from the United States Labor Department revealed that U.S. Job openings fell in November to their lowest point since March of 2021.

“It’s just very cyclical when it comes to hiring. We’re always going to have hiring challenges, I don’t think it matters the economy that we’re in,” said Rebecca Hildack, Youngstown Branch Director for Robert Half.

The latest figures show that the job market is cooling down but it doesn’t mean it’s time to panic.

“We did have a survey with the U.S. State and the U.S. Hiring Practices that six out of ten companies plan to add full-time staff in the next six months,” she said.

Staying true to its roots, she said Youngstown is seeing an unprecedented need in manufacturing as well as health care and Education.

However, the hiring process itself is a slow one.

“Companies are fatigued so they want to make sure they’re making the right fit. They want to make sure they’re taking the time to interview as many people as they can and get the right candidates into the right roles,” she said.

On the flip side – there are certain areas where it’s getting more competitive.

Nationally, the unemployment rate comes in at around 3.7 percent.

But, “in accounting and finance, it’s under two percent. So we do see accounting and finance positions tight right now,” she said.

If you are on the job trail, take inventory on yourself, polish your resume and do some mock interviews to brush up on your interviewing skills.

“Industries are hiring and they will hire entry-level. You’ve got to bring something to the table that may be transferable,” she said.

“And a lot of jobs are transferable in their own right. But take that next step and that initiative to get some training, education.”