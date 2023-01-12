BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The housing market has been up and down since the pandemic began.

Prices are now quite high if you’re looking to buy a home. Will this trend continue in 2023?

Since 2020, 30 mortgage rates have doubled from 3.7% to around 6.5%. This has turned what was a buyers market into a sellers market.

WKBN talked to local realtor Jason Altobelli. He said a recent struggle in the housing market is a lack of homes to sell.

This is not just effecting home buying and selling. He said it’s also effecting rental properties.

Altobelli said that things are beginning to even out.

Prices have probably stabilized. so, you know, it’s not as is crazy as it was, you know, the last 12 to 18 months with, you know, extremely high bids over asking and things like that. There’s still competitive bidding on homes taking place,” said Altobelli.

Altobelli is calling this a transitional period. He said more inventory could become available through means other buying and selling homes like foreclosures.

“Until you have competitive growth where people can kind of compete for that growth for new housing, you know, it’s very hard to get those costs to be, you know, less scary,” said Altobelli.

Altobelli also says public utility extensions could help bring more housing inventory. Also, creating more opportunities to expand housing the area is needed.

However, he says it would take a collective effort to make these things happen over time.