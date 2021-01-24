What will happen to Columbiana Co. Fairground vaccine site building during fair season?

The building sits near the grandstands of the Columbiana County Fairgrounds

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A brand new building was created at the Columbiana County Fairground for faster COVID-19 vaccine distribution. However, since it’s on fairground property, the question has been raised what the building could be used for in fall during fair season.

Since Friday, it’s been used to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, but for the past few fairs, that spot was for the antique tractor display.

“The discussion was with the Fair Board. We’re just going to allow them to use it for the week of the fair, for an indoor display,” said John Wolf, president of the Fair Board.

Along with areas outside the building, the building was put up in that area because it was level ground and the new building should help the antique tractor display.

“I like it. We can get smaller stuff and it would be more secure to have lights and nice and dry all year ’round. Don’t have to worry about mud or anything like that,” said Kurt Seachrist, the antique tractor display president.

In the past, the display was always outside, so it didn’t take much discussion between the Fair Board.

“It was right in that conversation that is what we would do with it, is the antique tractors would remain on this site,” Wolf said.

They decided the enclosed space and a lit up building could bring in more displays.

“Some people don’t display them because they don’t want them sitting outside all week and you have a chance of vandalism or whatever. There is security at the fair, but anything could happen,” Seachrist said.

The building also brings protection from the rain. They’re hoping the building can bring in more small display items.

“All the tractors are one thing, but the implements that they ran would be nice to display on what all they did in the past,” Seachrist said.

The fair usually gets about 50 tractors to display.