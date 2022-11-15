VIENNA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Animal Welfare League said this time of year is super busy for pet adoptions.

AWL director Lori Shandor said like any time of the year, bringing a pet into the home is a big commitment and should be thoroughly discussed.

“You need to remember that you’re making a 15 year commitment, especially if you’re getting a young animal like a kitten or a puppy, which is, of course, very popular this time of year,” said Shandor.

The cons of adopting this time of year boils down to people returning pets they weren’t ready for.

Shelters are already so full, so they say even if you wanted to, many area shelters may not take pets in.

Shandor says if you are ready, she encourages anyone to adopt and bring a new family member home. She also shared ways to help pet owners keep their pets in their forever homes.

Sometimes, people decide for a variety of reasons, they no longer can have a pet in their home.

Many of the reasons for pets being brought back to the shelter can be avoided. Proper training and education is important.

Shandor says families should be prepared to work together taking care of a new furry family member.

“It can be a great addition to bring a lot of happiness and teach a little bit of responsibility. You know, making sure that the kids in the family are helping with the pet,” Shandor said.

Sometimes people may want a dog and realize a cat may fit their lifestyles better. Or, they wanted a puppy, but realized an older dog may be a better for their pace.

Either way, adoption can be a great thing no matter what. There are plenty of resources available when you adopt from shelters like AWL.



If you want to learn more about the process, talk to them and shelter will walk through it with you.