(WKBN) – Monday, gun laws in Ohio changed, now allowing anyone over 21 to carry and conceal a gun without a permit.

With this new law taking effect, there are a few things you should know:

You must be legally eligible to own and carry a firearm; Not a fugitive, under indictment, or have pleaded guilty to a felony, a drug offense, or a misdemeanor offense of violence There are still areas you cannot carry a firearm, such as schools, government facilities, and airports. Businesses and property owners may also post a no-firearms notice. You can take into an establishment with alcohol, but you cannot drink if you are carrying. You must be a legal resident. You cannot carry if you have been committed to a mental institution or determined to be mentally incompetent. You cannot be under a civil protection order. You cannot carry if you have been discharged dishonorably from the military. It is illegal to lie to an officer about carrying a gun.

Now that you do not need a permit to carry, this also means police officers will not know if you have a gun on you during traffic stops. Before this law went into effect Law enforcement would know if someone was potentially carrying a gun before approaching them, because they could look up the CCW permit.

Now, they must now ask drivers at traffic stops if they are carrying a handgun. If you are asked whether or not you are carrying a firearm by an officer, and you lie, it is considered improper handling of a firearm.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says the new law will change how they conduct traffic stops.

“You know it’s going to be going from license and registration to you know do you have a license and registration and are you carrying a concealed handgun right now,” Greene said.