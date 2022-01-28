YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s usually about this time every year that schools across the Valley begin their kindergarten registration for the next school year.

For instance, the Boardman School District announced this week that registration day for the next school year is scheduled for March 10. You can find a registration form online.

There are many things to consider about the process and one is to determine if your child is ready.

In Ohio, a child must be 5 years old to enter kindergarten or 6 years old to enter first grade, but students cannot be admitted into first grade without attending kindergarten.

Some districts have a cutoff date of Aug. 1 or Sept. 30 as the date that a child must be at least 5 years old to attend kindergarten, but parents can wait until a child turns 6 years old to enroll them. Also, if you enroll your 5-year-old and then decide to withdraw that can happen, but a 6-year-old child cannot be withdrawn.

All-day kindergarten is not required in Ohio but many districts offer it. The state requirement is that a child attends 2.5 hours per day of kindergarten. Also, if you live in a district that offers all-day kindergarten, you can choose to send your child a half-day and the district must accommodate that request.

You can expect that your child will be accessed during kindergarten enrollment. Each district determines this process, however, Ohio law says districts must use the Ohio Department of Education’s only approved evaluation process, the Iowa Acceleration Scale (IAC) which is not a test but an evaluation tool.

In some instances, children can be admitted early into kindergarten. If your child will not be 5 until after Jan. 1 of the new school year, then the school will use the IAC to evaluate the child for early admission. You have to talk to your district and request early the evaluation.