Many parents have heard it from their kids before, them saying the phrase “I’m bored.”

Winter break isn’t like the summer break where there is plenty of activities outside and lots of sunshine.

But, are there healthy ways to keep little brains active and still keep them entertained?

Pediatricians say yes. They say to add some variety. Have fun inside and outside. There is plenty to do if there is snow. Around the valley there’s sledding and ice skating as great options. However, if the cold isn’t for you and the kids, what are some ways to spend time with one another indoors?

“I think cooking is a great activity. This time of year people make cookies, they make special dishes. I think it’s just a fun activity that families can do together and you can even sneak in a little math without even talking about it by doing the measurements and letting your child help with that,” said Dr. Gina Robinson of the Cleveland Clinic.

Some other ideas could include making an advent activities box or taking your child to the library to check out a book.

“I have parents in my office on their phones just as often as i do the teens, so I think it’s something we can all work on. And if parents are home, it’s a great time for them to get off their screens if they don’t have to work or they can take a break from work and do something and have some family time together,” said Robinson.

Dr. Robinson says not every plan has to cost you money. In fact, many communities here in the valley offer free events and activities for kids and families.

Doctor Robinson also says it’s important to maintain some structure in the child’s day. Things like having a regular sleep schedule will help them transition back to school easier.