YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — While some people are gearing up for firework shows on New Year’s Eve, their furry friends may not be as eager.

Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs reminds pet owners that this can be a scary time for their animal companions, and offers some tips to keep them safe and what to do if they get out.

Animals should remain inside in a quiet spot away from the loud noises and bright lights that could be disorienting to them. If they need to go outside, they should be taken out on a leash and monitored — no animals should be left tied out or unaccompanied.

In the days leading up to festivities, it is a good time to ensure that all pets are wearing collars with identifying owner information, including a street address and telephone number. For pets with microchips, owners should ensure that the information registered is current.

If an animal does get out, it should be reported as lost to local animal agencies. Following is a contact list of several local entities to report a lost pet to:

Angels for Animals 330-549-1111

Animal Charity 330-788-1064

Animal Welfare League 330-539-5300

Mahoning County Pound 330-740-2205

Trumbull County Dog Warden: 330-675-2787

After alerting local animal authorities, it is also a good idea to post pictures of the missing pet on local social media groups designed for lost and found pets.