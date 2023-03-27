YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After days of power outages, many Valley drivers are wondering who has the right of way at a traffic light that is out, and others are complaining about those who don’t know the rules.

According to Ohio Revised Code, a driver who comes upon a malfunctioning traffic light must stop and yield the right of way to all vehicles in the intersection or approaching on an intersecting road.

The driver has to continue to yield the right of way if driving onto the roadway will cause an immediate hazard during the time the driver is moving across or within the intersection.

When safe to do so, the driver can enter the intersection.

Basically, traffic lights at an intersection are treated as a four-way stop if they are out. If four vehicles come to the intersection at the same time, the car that stopped first would have the right of way, followed by the car on the right, and then counterclockwise from there.

Flashing red lights would be treated as stop signs.