YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s grass-cutting season, and some residents in Youngstown may notice the grass is getting high.

Some areas in the city — including vacant lots, fields, and city-owned property — are still waiting to get cut.

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said workers have already started cutting and are actively out every day.

She said if you see some areas where the grass is getting tall, just be patient as they make their way around.

“Our city street department cuts all of the empty lots, the ones without structures. Then those lots that have structures on them are cut by contractors that are contracted through the city. However, between those, there are also those lots that are owned by the Mahoning County Land Bank. So post-demolition, they’re responsible for taking care of those lots for three years,” she explained.

Adamczak says work started a couple of weeks ago. The North and East sides were done first, and parts of the South Side are in the process of being done.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver said parts of the lower South Side are getting hit first, and the workers are working their way up.

Adamczak encourages residents to also work together and help each out when it comes to cutting vacant lots in the neighborhood or those who may not be physically able to get out and cut.

She said anyone who is noticing lots not getting cut throughout the summer can call 330-744-3186, email grasscutting@Youngstownohio.gov, or report it on the See Click Fix app on a smartphone.