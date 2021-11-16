What is Thiel College doing right? Enrollment is rising while others are falling

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) -While many universities and colleges across the country are seeing declining enrollment, Thiel College in Greenville is seeing an increase.

Enrollment at the private college increased by 7.5% in 2020 and just under 10% in 2021. This, as the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said if enrollment trends continue, it could be the largest decline in the last 50 years.

Thiel has added new graduate and undergraduate degree programs in areas such as business administration, health care, environmental science, analytics, leadership, and others.

Thiel College President Susan Traverso said focusing on areas such as health care and providing a path for students to be flexible in their education goals has been key in recruiting students.

“We do keep our eye on the demographics. There is a declining number of 18-year-olds in this region, which is a challenge for all colleges. I’m happy to report that our efforts to offer new undergraduate and graduate programs have led to enrollment increases,” Traverso said. “At Thiel, our emphasis is on letting students shape themselves into the type of leader they want to be.”

Locally, state universities such as Youngstown State University and Kent State University have seen their enrollment numbers fall. Enrollment was down at Kent State by 1.2% at the main campus and 11.5% at regional campuses. At YSU, enrollment is down over 7%.

YSU’s enrollment is the lowest it has been since becoming a state university in 1967. Cuts to programs and staff have begun at YSU, but university officials say the YSU is on solid ground and will remain that way due to the elimination of programs that had zero or no enrollment.