What is reopening in Ohio this week

Plans to reopen Ohio take anther big step this week

(WKBN) – The next group of businesses and activities are allowed to reopen this week.

Starting May 26, gyms, adult and youth sports leagues, pools and BMV offices are allowed to reopen to the public.

There are some restrictions though.

BMV offices will only perform certain services. Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online.

Only non-contact sports leagues can start.

Then on Sunday, May 31, child care centers are allowed to reopen. The Governor has put guidelines in place to ensure the safety of kids and staff.

These include masks be worn by all staff and that the same parent pick up and drop off the child. All toys need to be sanitized after each use and any toys that can’t be sanitized must be removed.

