YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Summer is just around the corner, and many people want to keep the glaring sun out of the interior of their cars as much as possible.

Tinting your windows could get you some relief, but be careful not to overdo it. Having too much is a primary offense and it’s a safety violation in Ohio. You can get pulled over just for that.

Window tinting on a windshield must allow at least 70%, plus or minus 3% of light to come through. Windows to the right and left of the driver must have at least 50% transparency, plus or minus 3%.

If sunscreening is applied to the rear window, it must allow at least 50% of light to come through.

Tinting guidelines do not apply to side windows behind the driver as long as the vehicle has left and right outside mirrors.

Also, any sunscreening material applied along the top of the windshield and that does not extend down beyond AS-1 (five inches from the parallel of your windshield as defined by markings on the windshield) or five inches from the top of the windshield, whichever is closer to the top, is not regulated by the tinting rule.

Most professional window tinting companies know the rules, but if you try to do it yourself, be mindful that there are specific Ohio regulations.

Remember, auto glass is slightly tinted from the factory and will make the tint you apply to your windows darker.

A window tint violation in Ohio can run you about $120.

Also, keep in mind there are rules for your license plate, too. It must be clearly visible. So if you have a tinted license plate cover, you must be able to clearly read the numbers and letters.