What has to be done before Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

More than half a million vaccines are supposed to arrive in Ohio before the new year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Vaccines are coming to Ohio. By now you’ve probably heard that health care workers and people in nursing homes will be first to be vaccinated. But before those vaccines can get to Ohio, they have to pass inspection and be approved.

COVID-19 CASES are still on the rise in Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reported 10,114 new cases Friday.

“That’s our highest number in over a week and fourth highest, ever,” DeWine said.

The good news is a vaccine is on its way. More than half a million vaccines are supposed to arrive in Ohio before the new year.

“Half of all Ohioans have significant skepticism about it, but I think that will go away as people see frontline health care workers getting the vaccine,” DeWine said.

Medical professionals say that widespread distribution of the vaccine is the best way to get to normal pre-pandemic living.

“Having an effective vaccine and distribution program will be the first step in getting to pre-a COVID way of life,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease physician with Ohio Health.

Data from Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies currently making the vaccine, show that the vaccine is 95 percent effective.

“Both trials prioritize safety in the highest testing methods. Together, both studies have enrolled about 75,000 people from diverse populations,” Gastaldo said.

On December 10, Pfizer will have their study reviewed by the FDA and a panel of third-party scientists.

“At the CDC meeting, major medical societies will have representation at the table for review and discussion of the data. After transparent FDA and CDC approval, a vaccine will become available for Americans to receive,” Gastaldo said.

Both the FDA and CDC meetings will be open to the public. We will bring you the latest on those meetings as they get closer.

More headlines from WKBN.com: