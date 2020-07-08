What does the mask mandate mean for violators in Trumbull County?

Whether or not violating the order amounts to a crime remains to be seen, Attorney Goodman said

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The mask mandate goes into effect for Trumbull County Wednesday evening, but what does that mean for people who violate the executive order?

A number of questions have been coming into our newsroom on the topic, ranging from whether or not it’s constitutional to how it will be enforced.

Several officials in Trumbull County offered some answers.

“The governor has broad executive powers both through the Department of Health as we’ve seen with prior orders and to make executive orders that he believes are necessary for the safety and welfare of Ohioans,” said Attorney Jeff Goodman.

Does the mandate violate anyone’s rights? Goodman said the short answer is no, but whether or not violating the order amounts to a crime remains to be seen, since there’s not a specific statute in place.

“I believe at best this could be an unclassified misdemeanor or maybe fall into some categories dealing with some of the health and safety statutes that we already have in place,” Goodman said.

“We don’t know how it’s going to be enforced,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Although Sheriff Paul Monroe said he agrees with the governor about wearing masks, his deputies won’t be responding to mask-related complaints.

“That is not the job of the sheriff’s office. We’re very busy so please don’t inundate our 911 lines about concerns you have about people not wearing masks,” Monroe said.