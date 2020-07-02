Westminster College planning in-person commencement ceremonies next month

There will be four separate ceremonies and certain guidelines will be in place

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College is planning on holding a series of commencement ceremonies this summer.

There will be four separate ceremonies on Saturday, August 1:

School of Business: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

School of Communication, School of Education (undergraduate and graduate), School of Music and individualized majors: 10 to 11 a.m.

School of Arts and Humanities, School of Social Sciences: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

School of Life and Health Sciences, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences: 1 to 2 p.m.

“The end of this Westminster chapter for our students has been unique and unpredictable in so many ways, but we are excited to be able to honor their achievements,” said Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson, college president.

The ceremonies will be held on the campus’ Weisel Senior Terrace adjacent to Old Main. If the weather is bad, the ceremonies will be inside of the Will W. Orr Auditorium.

The number of guests will be limited and social distancing will be maintained.

Everyone will be required to wear a face covering.

The ceremonies will also be streamed live online.