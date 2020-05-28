Westminster College planning for fall semester changes

Westminster College announced Thursday that it plans to resume in-person classes and residence life for the fall semester

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College announced Thursday that it plans to resume in-person classes and residence life for the fall semester.

As Lawrence County enters the green phase on Friday, college administrators, faculty and staff are coming up with policies and practices necessary to keep everyone on campus safe in the upcoming semester.

“We are committed to bringing our students back to campus this fall, with great care. To achieve that, we are developing plans to ensure we comply with federal and state health and safety guidelines,” said Westminster President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson.

The college is looking into curriculum adjustments and safety protocols that need to be made to academic instruction, residence life, dining services, athletics and campus activities and events.

“We plan to share more specific details in the coming weeks, but we wanted to communicate our commitment to reopening our campus and welcoming students this fall,” Richardson said. “We will do our utmost to provide students with the richly engaging, collaborative experiences that have been the hallmark of a Westminster education since 1852.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westminster moved to online-only classes on March 19.

All spring sports were canceled on April 3. Competition in the fall will be determined by PAC guidelines.

To help returning students financially impacted by the pandemic, the college launched, “Bring Back the Titans,” a fundraising campaign that has raised over $1.4 million so far.