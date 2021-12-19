NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary have established a 3+3 program partnership to offer Westminster students an accelerated path toward earning a Master of Divinity degree.

A partnership agreement was signed on the Westminster College campus on Tuesday by Dr. Jamie G. McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Westminster; and the Rev. Dr. Leanna K. Fuller, interim dean of faculty and vice president for academic affairs at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

The 3+3 program will enable students in any discipline to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Divinity degree in six years. The agreement allows Westminster College students to earn the final 30 credits of their bachelor’s degree at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, while simultaneously pursuing their Master of Divinity degree.

Students must indicate their intent to participate in the program during their first year at Westminster. Qualifying students must complete their major and general education requirements by the end of their junior year and formally apply to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary no later than Feb. 1 of their junior year.

Dr. Jamie G. McMinn said both parties are optimistic this partnership will help more students achieve their goals.

“Westminster College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary share many historical ties through the Presbytery, especially when considering the number of Westminster alumni who have benefited from graduate studies at the seminary. With this new agreement, both institutions clear the way for Westminster students to enter a high-quality graduate program that further prepares them for a life of discernment, service and leadership as they explore what it means to enter the ministry in a period marked by medical and sociocultural complexities,” McMinn said.

While a Master of Divinity degree can lead to careers in ordained ministry, it can also prepare students for a wide variety of jobs in other fields such as chaplaincy positions, church leadership, counseling and teaching.