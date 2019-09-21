Westminster College breaks ground on expansion of science center

The project addresses the growing needs of the college's STEM program

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College broke ground Friday on its $11.2 million expansion of the campus’ Hoyt Science Center.

The 27,000-square-foot addition is the third phase of a $20-million project to address the growing number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students.

“With STEM majors accounting for nearly one-third of Westminster’s student body and all students completing mathematics and science courses, the need to address our STEM facilities was critical,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “It is important that Westminster’s education and research spaces match the quality of our faculty and students.

Hoyt’s new three-story wing—which is expected to be completed in spring 2021—will provide six new teaching laboratories, three research laboratories, 10 faculty offices, a student collaboration space and restrooms. The Center for the Environment will also be housed in the new wing.

Westminster College has already constructed new nursing and neuroscience facilities and the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall.

The fourth phase of the project will create more spaces for programming.

Nursing major Megan Parker, a junior from Mercer, Pa., said the construction of the nursing department reenergized her commitment to her career path.

“The layout and atmosphere of the rooms attract students and makes them excited to come to class and learn,” she said. “New additions bring more opportunity for students to transcend academically. These advances bring hope for the future of new and continuing STEM programs.”

Westminster has already received $4.5 million in committed funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as more than 50 five-, six- and seven-figure donations, according to Matthew Stinson, vice president for institutional advancement.