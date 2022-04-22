NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A 19-year-old Westminster College athlete is facing charges after an 18-year-old woman reported that he assaulted her and shared sexually-explicit videos of her without her consent.

Sky’Ler Thomas, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, obscene sexual material or performance via electronic communication and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim in the case told New Wilmington Borough Police that Thomas has been sending nude photos and videos of her that were sexual in nature to random people. She said he also attacked her on March 12, during which time he slapped her, slammed her head against the wall, strangled her and threatened to kill her.

Police noted that the victim had photos of her injuries.

She said he wouldn’t allow her to leave his apartment but she left after he fell asleep.

The woman told police she had been in a relationship with the suspect but that he had turned abusive toward her in late January.

Police seized Thomas’s phone on March 25 as part of the investigation.

During an interview with police, Thomas admitted to sharing the explicit videos of the woman on Snapchat and said he did so in a “private story” to five to seven people, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint stated that he also admitted that things had turned physical during their arguments, saying he slapped her in the face and chest after she started “freaking out” and also grabbed her arms to keep her from hitting him back.

He also admitted to “losing his cool” and said he was trained in Ju-Jitsu and used a technique to restrict the woman’s airway, the complaint stated.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas is from New Castle but now lives in New Wilmington and attends Westminster College, where he plays for the basketball team.

The college released the following statement on Friday:

“The College is aware of the formal charges against Sky’Ler Thomas, and in accordance with Westminster College policy, the matter has been referred to the campus student conduct system. Sky’Ler Thomas has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Charges against Thomas were filed Monday. He was arraigned Tuesday when bond was set at $30,000. He is scheduled back in court April 28.