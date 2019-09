Crews expect work to be done by November

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new traffic detour beginning Tuesday.

Western Reserve Road will be closed again after a short reopening of the road.

This is for second phase of construction for the Five Points roundabout.

Western Reserve Road will be closed eastbound at the Fireplace Restaurant.

Westbound of the road will be closed at the New Life Assembly of God Church.

Detour signs are posted.

