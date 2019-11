POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Joint Fire District held its annual boot drive in Poland on Friday.

The money is for a charity called “Christmas at Our House.” The organization collects money throughout the holiday season and then takes nominations from the high schools and churches of families that may be struggling.

Food, clothing and toys, purchased with donated funds, are distributed anonymously within the community.

Families are also given a voucher for a full Christmas dinner.