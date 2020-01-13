Western Reserve football coach on leave, accused of vaping THC in bathroom

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve High School’s head football coach, Andrew Hake, is on paid administrative leave. He is accused of smoking an electronic cigarette filled with THC, the chemical compound in marijuana that causes a high.

According to a disciplinary letter from the school district to Hake, the incident happened January 9 at the middle school.

Coworkers complained a staff bathroom smelled like marijuana, the letter says.

The school resource officer was contacted and Hake was spotted on surveillance video walking into the bathroom.

When Hake was confronted, he admitted to using a vape pen to smoke THC in the bathroom before teaching and supervising students, according to the letter. He was taken out of class.

In the letter, it says Hake told school officials he “screwed up,” he “was sorry,” he “was wrong” and he knew he shouldn’t have marijuana on him.

Hake is on paid administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates.

We called Hake for comment but we haven’t heard back.