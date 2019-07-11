Western Reserve first-responders save life with help from new device

Comstock said other departments already use the Lucas and have had success with it

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An awards ceremony was held for workers at the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, who recently helped save a life with a new tool.

A Poland Village resident went into cardiac arrest on the morning of June 17. After family called 9-1-1, officials responded to the scene.

“The important thing about this call is that the family members also were prompted by dispatchers to start CPR,” said Western Reserve chief David Comstock.

When first-responders arrived on the scene, they used the new tool called the Lucas device.

“Which is a CPR machine and also applied the life pack which shocked the patient,” Comstock said.

They are able to use it to pump the chest while moving the patient inside the vehicle. They said this new device is a safer and faster method for first-responders.

Comstock said this incident was the first time they ever used the Lucas.

“Cardiac arrest happens all the time, but to have this great of outcome so quickly is unusual,” he said.

Kevin Ball, the man who was saved by the device, said he is very thankful.

“First time use for me and apparently that worked out pretty well. Thankful that they were all able to respond,” Ball said.

