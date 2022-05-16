YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday in federal court charging a West Side man with a federal firearms offense.

Daniel May, 29, of Matta Avenue, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and is expected to have a detention hearing Thursday. He is presently being held in the Mahoning County jail.

An affidavit attached to the complaint said federal investigators served a search warrant at May’s home in January. 5 and found a M&P 15 rifle loaded with two drum magazines, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a loaded 10mm semiautomatic handgun.

Investigators also found several rocks of crack cocaine that someone tried to flush down the toilet and lab tests later showed a residue found on the bathroom floor contained a mixture of fentanyl.

May was not at the home when the warrant was served but investigators obtained another warrant Jan. 28 to get a DNA sample from May and were able to obtain his DNA.

That DNA was tested and compared to the DNA found on the guns. The affidavit said there was a strong possibility that May’s DNA was one of four DNA profiles found on the guns.

May is not allowed to have or be around a gun or ammunition because of convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2014 for possession of cocaine and in 2015 for trafficking in heroin and tampering with evidence.