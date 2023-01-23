YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured early Saturday after a home on the lower West Side was damaged by gunfire.

Officers were called about 1:05 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Evanston Avenue, where a woman told police she heard several gunshots and noticed dust flying around her living room.

The woman told police she made sure the six children ranging in age from 11 months to 16 were safe from the gunfire, reports said.

Officers found five bullet holes in a wall and a spent bullet embedded in a book, reports said.

The home was also shot at in July, reports said. No one was injured then either.