CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District announced Wednesday that West Nile virus has recently been detected in a mosquito pool in Columbiana County.

According to a press release, the virus was detected in Center Township.

The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

To prevent mosquito bites, the Columbiana County Health District recommends taking the following precautions.

Wear long, loose-fitting clothing when appropriate.

Limit time spent outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Make sure windows have screens and doors remain closed to keep mosquitoes out.

Remove standing water from your property to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds.

West Nile virus was first detected in the United States in 1999 in New York. It was first identified in Ohio in 2001.