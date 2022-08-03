STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were caught in Mahoning County, according to a news release from Mahoning County Public Health.

The mosquitoes were trapped as part of surveillance in the county. To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mahoning County.

The mosquitoes were found in Yellow Creek Park in Struthers. According to Mahoning County Public Health, there will be increased surveillance in that area to determine the next course of action.

West Nile Virus is detected and reported in counties throughout Northeast Ohio yearly, and the virus becomes more prevalent in mosquito populations in the later summer months and into early fall.

The virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes and causes the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen lymph glands

Rash on chest, stomach or back

Approximately 80% of people who are infected with the West Nile virus will not show any symptoms at all. Those who do develop symptoms will have them between two and 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito.

About one in 150 people infected with the West Nile virus will develop severe illness. The severe symptoms may last several weeks, and neurologic effects may be permanent. Symptoms of severe illness can include:

High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness

Paralysis

West Nile virus infection can only be diagnosed by a healthcare provider by laboratory testing. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection. More information can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

The best protection against mosquito-borne diseases, like West Nile Virus, is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Tips to avoid possible mosquito bites include:

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Light colors are least attractive to mosquitoes.

Use insect repellent and follow the label directions.

Tips to eliminate mosquito breeding sites near your home: